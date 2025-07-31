iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 31, 2025

31 Jul 2025 , 02:31 PM

Indian Benchmark Indices Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on July, 31, 2025. At 2:11 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,761 which is trading at 0.34% gain than the previous close or up by 380 points. Nifty is trading at 24,947 which is a 0.37% gain or up by 94 points compared to its last close.

However, the indices were trading negative in the first half and recovered sharply from the intraday low. The key reasons of this recovery includes, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that trade negotiations with India would continue. The global crude oil prices have also slipped which creates an ease for India, being one of the top oil importer.

The Rupee has also recovered 14 paise from its all-time low. At the same time, the Federal reserve has held interest rates steady in the policy meeting.

In the National Stock Exchange, 1,154 shares advances today, whereas 1467 stocks were down. 33 stocks are in green, and 17 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex HUL, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra, ITC. Sensex top losers are Reliance, Tata Steel, Bharti Artel, Asian Paints. ICICI Bank hits 52-week high in Sensex. TCS hits 52-week low in Sensex. 

Top gainers in Nifty include HUL, Jio Financial, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra. Top losers in Nifty include Adani Enterpris, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Reliance, Tata Steel. TCS hits 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.24% while the BSE Small cap Index is also down by 0.24% from the last close.

