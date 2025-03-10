iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 10, 2025

10 Mar 2025 , 01:26 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 10, 2025. At 1:16 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,544 (0.29%), a 208 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,600 (0.21%), a 47 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 787 stocks advanced, and 1841 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 30 stocks advanced, and 20 stocks declined. 

Top gainers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp (2.74%), HUL (2.49%), Infosys (1.52%), Nestle (1.27%).Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-3.34%), Zomato (-1.29%), Titan Company (-1.62%), Larsen (-1.20%). IndusInd Bank is the only stock that hits a 52 week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Power Grid Corp (2.68%), HUL (2.57%), Infosys (1.44%), JSW Steel (1.34%). Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank (-3.38%), Trent (-2.76%), ONGC (-2.69%), Titan Company (-1.51%). IndusInd Bank is the only stock that hits a 52 week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.62% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.22% dip to the previous close.

