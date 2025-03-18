Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 18, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 18, 2025. At 1:33 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,040 (1.17%), a 870 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,769 (1.16%), a 261 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 2104 shares advances, and 506 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 46 sectors are trading in green, and 4 stocks are trading in Red.

In Nifty 50, Sectors such as Chemicals, Trading, Infrastructure and Automobile & ancillaries are trading with a 2% gain, whereas, Construction, metals, Power, Healthcare, and banks are trading with a 1.5% gain than the previous close.

Top gainers in Sensex include Zomato, M&M, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank. Top losers in Sensex include Bajaj FinServ, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Reliance. Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex. Top gainers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, M&M, Tata Motors, Hindalco. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj FinServ, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra. Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.56% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 2.22% gain to the previous close.