Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 24, 2025

24 Mar 2025 , 01:38 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 22, 2025. At 1:29 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,946 (1.35%), a 1036 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,657 (1.31%), a 306 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1960 shares advances, and 693 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 43 sectors are trading in green, and 7 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include NTPC, Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Tech Mahindra. Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, Zomato, M&M. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Kotak Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Tech Mahindra. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, M&M, Trent. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.49% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.41% gain to the previous close.

