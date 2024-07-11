Sensex and Nifty in Red

In today’s market on July 11, 2024, at 1:41 pm, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are seeing a downturn, appearing in red. At the time of writing, Sensex dipped 147 points or 0.18% to 79,777, while the Nifty fell 36.30 points or 0.15% to 24,288. Market activity shows 1960 shares advancing, 1371 shares declining, and 91 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 are Coal India, ONGC, BPCL, and Tata Motors. Conversely, top losers include Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank.

In the Sensex, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma lead the gainers, while HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and M&M are among the top losers. The BSE Midcap index shows a gain of 0.18%, and the BSE Smallcap index is up by 0.54% at present.