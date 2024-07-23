Sensex and Nifty in Red

On July 23, 2024, the Indian Benchmark Indexes Sensex and Nifty are experiencing significant downturns.

At 1:16 pm, the Sensex is trading at 79,789, marking a 0.88% decline from the previous close, which translates to a 672-point drop. Similarly, the Nifty is trading at 24,299, representing a 0.83% decline from the previous close, with a 209-point decrease.

The top gainers in the Sensex include Titan Company, ITC, HUL, and NTPC, showing resilience amid the market decline. Conversely, the top losers in the Sensex are Larsen, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, contributing significantly to the index’s fall.

For the Nifty, the top gainers are Titan Company, ITC, Tata Consumer Products, and HUL, indicating investor confidence in these stocks despite the overall bearish trend. The top losers in the Nifty are Shriram Finance, ONGC, Larsen, and Bajaj Finance, dragging the index down.

The BSE Midcap index is currently trading with a 1.31% dip, reflecting broader market weakness. Similarly, the BSE Smallcap index is trading with a 0.85% dip, indicating that smaller companies are also facing selling pressure.