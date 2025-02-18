Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 18, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 18, 2025. At 1:50 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,926 (-0.08%), a 61-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,918 (-0.18%), a 41-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 430 stocks advanced, and 2152 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 18 stocks advanced, and 32 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra (2%), Zomato (1.88%), NTPC (1.36%), HDFC Bank (0.64%). Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-1.81%), UltraTech Cement (-1.66%), Tata Motors (-1.54%), HUL (-1.36%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra (2%), Wipro (1.74%), NTPC (1.44%), Apollo Hospital (0.89%). Top losers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (-2.56%), Trent (-2.52%), UltraTech Cement (-1.84%), IndusInd Bank (-1.95%) . In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.83% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 2.15% dip to the previous close.