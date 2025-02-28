Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 28, 2025. At 2:09 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,253 (-1.82%), a 1,359 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,134 (-1.82%), a 410-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 241 stocks advanced, and 2370 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 6 stocks advanced, and 44 stocks declined. In the Sectoral Indices, Auto, IT, PSU Bank, FMCG sector are trading with a 3% dip and Metal, Media, HealthCare, Oil & Gas sector are trading with a 2% dip.
Top gainers in Sensex include HDFC Bank (1.47%), Axis Bank (0.32%), Reliance (0.08%).Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-6.42%), Tech Mahindra (-5.66%), M&M (-5.42%), Zomato (-4.26%). TCS, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, SBI, ITC, Larsen, Asian Paints are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.
Top gainers in Nifty include Coal India (2.21%), HDFC Bank (1.46%), Shriram Finance (1.14%), Trent (0.59%). Top losers in Nifty include Jio Financial (-5.99%), IndusInd Bank (-6.21%), Tech Mahindra (-5.59%), Wipro (-5.35%). Jio Financial, TCS, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, SBI, Hero Motocorp are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.61% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 2.96% dip to the previous close.
