iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

28 Feb 2025 , 02:22 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 28, 2025. At 2:09 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,253 (-1.82%), a 1,359 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,134 (-1.82%), a 410-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 241 stocks advanced, and 2370 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 6 stocks advanced, and 44 stocks declined.  In the Sectoral Indices, Auto, IT, PSU Bank, FMCG sector are trading with a 3% dip and Metal, Media, HealthCare, Oil & Gas sector are trading with a 2% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include HDFC Bank (1.47%), Axis Bank (0.32%), Reliance (0.08%).Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank (-6.42%), Tech Mahindra (-5.66%), M&M (-5.42%), Zomato (-4.26%). TCS, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, SBI, ITC, Larsen, Asian Paints are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Coal India (2.21%), HDFC Bank (1.46%), Shriram Finance (1.14%), Trent (0.59%). Top losers in Nifty include Jio Financial (-5.99%), IndusInd Bank (-6.21%), Tech Mahindra (-5.59%), Wipro (-5.35%). Jio Financial, TCS, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp, SBI, Hero Motocorp are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.61% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 2.96% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

South Eastern Railway Awards ₹325 Crore Kavach Project to Kernex-MRT Consortium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|02:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 28, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|02:22 PM
PFC inks ₹26,800 Crore financing deal with MP Power utilities

PFC inks ₹26,800 Crore financing deal with MP Power utilities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|01:57 PM
Polycab India shares rebound after brutal selloff

Polycab India shares rebound after brutal selloff

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|01:55 PM
Biocon launches generic Liraglutide in the UK

Biocon launches generic Liraglutide in the UK

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Feb 2025|01:53 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.