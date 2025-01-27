Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 27, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on January 27, 2025. At 1:25 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,472 (-0.94%), which is a 718-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,866 (-0.99%), a 228-point slide compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 255 stocks advanced and 2334 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 7 stocks advanced, and 43 stocks declined.
Top gainers in Sensex include ICICI Bank (1.13%), HUL (1.10%), M&M (1.08%), and SBI (1.01%). Top losers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp (-3.26%), Tech Mahindra (-3.74%), HCL Tech (-3.02%), and Zomato (-2.85%). Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.
Top gainers in Nifty include Britannia (1.51%), M&M (1.34%), ICICI Bank (1.23%), and SBI (1.26%). Top losers in Nifty include Power Grid Corp (-3.26%), Tech Mahindra (-3.74%), HCL Tech (-3.02%), and Wipro (-3.69%). Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in Nifty.
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.56% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 3.56% dip to the previous close.
