Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 9, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty is trading in Red on January 9, 2024. At 1:48 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 77,644 (-0.64%) which is a 504 points slide than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 23,535 (-0.65%) which is a 153 points dip than the previous close.

Top gainers in Sensex include HUL, Nestle, M&M, Kotak Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, ITC, and Titan Company. Top losers in Nifty include HDFC Bank, Larsen, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani ports, SBI, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Zomato, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Power grid Corp.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bajaj Auto, HUL, Nestle, M&M, Kotak Mahindra, Britannia, Tata Cons prod, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hero Motocorp, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Elec, HCL Tech, Hindalco, ITC. Top losers in Nifty include ONGC, Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Larsen, BPCL, Coal India, TCS, Tata Motors, Wipro, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, SBI, Reliance, Axis Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cements, Bajaj finance, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, HDFC Life. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.63% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.80% dip to the previous close.