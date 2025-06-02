Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 2, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on June 02, 2025. At 1:44 pm, Sensex is quoting at 81,360 which is a -0.09% dip than the previous close or down by 90 points. Nifty is trading at 24,728 which is a -0.09% dip or down by 21 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1431 shares advances today, whereas 1180 stocks were down. 22 stocks are in green, and 28 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Energy, Nifty PVT Bank, Nifty Infra, and Nifty Healthcare, are trading below 1.00% gain. Nifty IT, Nifty Fin services, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Commodities, Oil & gas are trading below 1%. Nifty PSU Bank is the only sector to trade all green today.

Top gainers in Sensex include Adani Ports, M&M, Eternal, and Power Grid Corp. Sensex top losers are Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Titan Company, UltraTech Cement. Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Ports, M&M, Eternal, Adani Enterpris. Top losers in Nifty include Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, JSW Steel. No stocks in Sensex or Nifty recorded 52 week high or 52 week low today.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.55% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.47% from the last close.