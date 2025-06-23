Sensex and Nifty in Red on June 23, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on June 23, 2025. At 1:09 pm, Sensex is quoting at 81,803 which is trading at 0.74% dip than the previous close or down by 605 points. Nifty is trading at 24,949 which is a 0.64% dip or down by 161 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1177 shares advances today, whereas 1405 stocks were down. 17 stocks are in green, and 33 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Nifty India Defence Sector is trading with a 1.94% gain, driven by heightened investor interest amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, following the United States’ entry into the conflict through coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Nifty Media is trading with a 3.52% gain. Whereas Nifty Metal, Nifty India Mfg, Nifty PSE, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Commodities are trading within 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Trent, Bharat Elec, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance. Sensex top losers are Infosys, Larsen, M&M, HCL Tech. Bharat Elec hits 52-week high in Sensex Top gainers in Nifty include Trent, Bharat Elec, Hindalco, Adani Enterpris. Top losers in Nifty include Infosys, Larsen, Hero Motocorp, M&M. Bharat Elec, Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.26% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.39% from the last close.

