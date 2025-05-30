Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex, Nifty are trading in red on May 30, 2025. Sensex is quoting at 81,449 (0.22%) at 2:10 pm, down by 183 points compared to its last close. Nifty is quoting at 24,767 (-0.27%), down by 65 points compared to its last close.

1152 shares gained in the National Stock Exchange, whereas 1392 stocks were down. 11 stocks are in green, and 39 stocks are in red in Nifty 50. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, IT, Fin Services, Pharma, FMCG, Realty, Media, are trading below -1.00% dip. Nifty PSU Bank is the only sector to trade all green.

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty declined in the negative territory on Friday as market participants turned cautious ahead of the release of India’s GDP data for the March quarter and provisional figures for the full financial year.

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen. Sensex top losers are Asian Paints, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel. Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Cipla. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.31% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.18% from the last close.

