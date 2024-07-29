iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty show marginal gains

29 Jul 2024 , 01:37 PM

Today’s market update shows the Sensex trading at 81,376, marking a modest gain of 67 points or 0.08% from the previous close. Similarly, the Nifty is at 24,845, reflecting a slight increase of 10.40 points or 0.04%.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index are major players like Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Divis Laboratories, and Ultratech Cement, all of which are contributing positively to the index’s performance. On the downside, Tata Company, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer Products, and Cipla are experiencing declines. Divis Labs, ONGC, Tata Motors, NTPC hits 52 week high.

In the Sensex, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India (SBI), and IndusInd Bank are leading the gains, whereas Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, and ITC are the prominent losers. Tata Motors, TCS, NTPC and Infosys hits 52 week high.

Sector-wise performance reveals a mixed picture. The media, banking, oil and gas, real estate, and capital goods sectors are showing notable increases, with gains ranging from 1% to 3%. Conversely, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), information technology (IT), and telecommunications sectors are down by 0.5% each.

The broader indices also reflect this trend. The BSE Midcap Index has risen by 0.75%, indicating positive performance among mid-sized companies. The BSE Smallcap Index has shown a slightly stronger increase of 1.04%

