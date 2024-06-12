Sensex and Nifty Surge

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a surge on Wednesday driven by heavyweight stocks. Sensex is up by 435 points or 0.57% to reach 76,891 level. Nifty is up by 140.20 points or 0.60% to reach 23,405 level.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 were Coal India (3.21%), Power Grid Corp (2.87%), Eicher Motors (2.11%), and LTIMindtree (1.99%). Conversely, top losers in the Nifty 50 included Britannia (1.25%), HUL (1.11%), Titan Company (0.68%), and M&M (0.60%).

The BSE Midcap index recorded a gain of 1.19%, while the BSE Smallcap index saw a rise of 0.93%.

