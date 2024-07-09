Sensex and Nifty surge

In today’s market on July 9, 2024, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty is experiencing a positive gain.

At the time of writing on 1:46 pm, the Sensex is up 381 points or 0.48% at 80,342, and the Nifty is up 100 points or 0.41% at 24,421. About 1730 shares advanced, 1648 shares declined, and 88 shares unchanged.

Top gainers in the Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, ITC, M&M, and Titan Company. Top losers include Reliance, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and HCL Tech. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 include Maruti Suzuki, ITC, M&M, and Britannia. Top losers include LTI Mindtree, Reliance, Kotak Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance. The BSE Midcap index is up by 0.30%. The BSE Smallcap index is currently up by 0.39%.