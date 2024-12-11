Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on December 11, 2024

On December 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm, the Indian benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are Trading flat. Sensex is currently trading at 81,591 which is a 80 points surge or 0.10% higher than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 24,652 which is a 40 points surge than the previous close, or 0.16% surge. In the National Stock Exchange, 1396 shares advances, and 1077 shares declines.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cements, Nestle, Asian paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Tata Motors. Top losers in Sensex include Adani Ports, HCL Tech, SBI, TCS, JSW Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen, HDFC Bank, Titan Company. In Sensex no stocks hits 52 week high as of now.

Top gainers in Indian benchmark Index Nifty include, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian paints, UltraTech Cements, Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Infosys, Hindalco. Top losers in Nifty include Adani Ports, HCL tech, SBI, Adani Enterpris, NTPC, TCS, JSW Steel, ICICI bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Titan Company. Larsen. Reliance.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap index is trading at 48,046 which is a 79 points surge or 0.17% higher than the previous close. BSE Small cap Index is trading at 57,728 which is a 225 points surge or 0.38% higher than the previous close.