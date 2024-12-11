iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on December 11, 2024

11 Dec 2024 , 01:18 PM

On December 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm, the Indian benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are Trading flat. Sensex is currently trading at 81,591 which is a 80 points surge or 0.10% higher than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 24,652 which is a 40 points surge than the previous close, or 0.16% surge. In the National Stock Exchange, 1396 shares advances, and 1077 shares declines.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cements, Nestle, Asian paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Tata Motors. Top losers in Sensex include Adani Ports, HCL Tech, SBI, TCS, JSW Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen, HDFC Bank, Titan Company. In Sensex no stocks hits 52 week high as of now.

Top gainers in Indian benchmark Index Nifty include, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian paints, UltraTech Cements, Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Infosys, Hindalco. Top losers in Nifty include Adani Ports, HCL tech, SBI, Adani Enterpris, NTPC, TCS, JSW Steel, ICICI bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Titan Company. Larsen. Reliance.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap index is trading at 48,046 which is a 79 points surge or 0.17% higher than the previous close. BSE Small cap Index is trading at 57,728 which is a 225 points surge or 0.38% higher than the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Indian Benchmark Index
  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.