iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

3 Mar 2025 , 01:34 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 03, 2025. At 1:05 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,152 (-0.06%), a 45.63 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,126 (0.01%), a 1.45-point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 570 stocks advanced, and 2072 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 28 stocks advanced, and 22 stocks declined.  In the Sectoral Indices, Media is trading at an 1.10% dip, whereas Metal, Realty, Infra, HealthCare is trading in green under 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include UltraTech Cement (2.95%), Bharti Airtel (1.93%), Infosys (1.55%), M&m (1.58%).Top losers in Sensex include Relaince (-2.85%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.83%). IndusInd Bank (-1.65%), HDFC Bank (-1.39%). Reliance, Asian paints, HUL, Titan Company, SBI, Tata Motors, ITC are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (4.14%), UltraTech Cement (3.03%), Eicher Motors (3.09%), Wipro (3.03%). Top losers in Nifty include Coal India (-3.01%), Reliance (-2.88%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.73%), HDFC Bank (-1.61%). Reliance, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, HUL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, ITC, SBI, Tata Motors, BPCL are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.10% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.30% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|12:27 PM
Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Tata Motors’ sales slip 8% in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Birla Estates gets ₹500 Crore booking value for Trimaya Phase III

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 199,400 units in February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Mar 2025|08:59 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.