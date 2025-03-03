Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 3, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 03, 2025. At 1:05 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,152 (-0.06%), a 45.63 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,126 (0.01%), a 1.45-point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 570 stocks advanced, and 2072 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 28 stocks advanced, and 22 stocks declined. In the Sectoral Indices, Media is trading at an 1.10% dip, whereas Metal, Realty, Infra, HealthCare is trading in green under 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include UltraTech Cement (2.95%), Bharti Airtel (1.93%), Infosys (1.55%), M&m (1.58%).Top losers in Sensex include Relaince (-2.85%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.83%). IndusInd Bank (-1.65%), HDFC Bank (-1.39%). Reliance, Asian paints, HUL, Titan Company, SBI, Tata Motors, ITC are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (4.14%), UltraTech Cement (3.03%), Eicher Motors (3.09%), Wipro (3.03%). Top losers in Nifty include Coal India (-3.01%), Reliance (-2.88%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.73%), HDFC Bank (-1.61%). Reliance, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, HUL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, ITC, SBI, Tata Motors, BPCL are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.10% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.30% dip to the previous close.