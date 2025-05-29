iifl-logo
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

29 May 2025 , 02:07 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on Thursday, May 29, 2025. At 1:55 pm, Sensex is trading at 81,330 which is a 0.02% gain and up by 22 points compared to its last close. Nifty is trading at 24,752 showing flat movement at 0.00%, marginally up by 0.05 points compared to its last close. 1263 shares gained in the National Stock Exchange, whereas 1284 stocks were down. In the Nifty 50, 27 stocks are in green, and 23 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Nifty IT was the biggest sectoral gainer, advancing 1.4% in the initial session. They were trailed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Media, which added 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Nifty Pharma added 0.3 per cent too. Among sectors, Nifty Realty was the top loser, down 0.3 per cent, followed by a 0.2 per cent fall in Nifty Oil & Gas.

Top gainers in Indian Benchmark Sensex are IndusInd Bank, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports. Top losers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, ITC, Asian Paints. Nifty’s top gainers are IndusInd Bank, Eternal, Trent, Sun Pharma. The top losers in Nifty are Tata Cons. Prod, Bajaj Finance, HDFC life, Jio Financial. HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.27% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.32% from the last close.

