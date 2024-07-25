Sensex and Nifty trade lower

On July 25, 2024, at 2:05 pm, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower. The Sensex decreased by 43 points, or 0.05%, ending at 80,105. The Nifty dropped 10 points, or 0.04%, closing at 24,411. In terms of market breadth, 1,814 shares advanced, 1,558 shares declined, and 101 shares remained unchanged.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, ONGC, BPCL, L&T, and SBI Life Insurance. Conversely, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Nestle India, Titan Company, and ICICI Bank were among the top losers.

On the Sensex, Tata Motors, L&T, Sun Pharma, and Kotak Mahindra were the top gainers. Axis Bank, Nestle India, Titan Company, and ICICI Bank were noted as the top losers. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices remained flat, showing little movement. BSE Midcap index is trading at 0.30% dip and BSE Smallcap is trading at 0.57% dip.