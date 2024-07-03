iifl-logo

Sensex climbs to 80,000, marking fastest 10,000-point leap ever

3 Jul 2024 , 01:56 PM

The Sensex reached an intra-day high of 80,074.30 during the morning session on Wednesday, rising for the fourth consecutive day. The benchmark 30-share Sensex took only 138 trading sessions to move from 70,000 to 80,000, marking its fastest-ever 10,000-point climb.

The Sensex had previously crossed the 70,000 mark on December 11, 2023. It took just over five years for the Sensex to double from 40,000 to 80,000. From 10,000 to 40,000, the Sensex took 19 years, but from 40,000 to 80,000, it took just over five years.

The Sensex first reached the 10,000 mark on February 6, 2006, and then took 432 sessions to surpass the 20,000 mark.

At the time of writing on July 3, 2024, at 1:40 pm, the Sensex is trading at 79,979, a rise of 538 points or 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Nifty is trading at 24,290, gaining 167 points or 0.69% from the previous close. Today’s rally also impacted the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, both showing gains exceeding 0.5%.

In today’s market 1540 stock advances at the time of writing, while 797 stocks faces decline.

Top gainers in Sensex include HDFC bank, Axis bank, Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd Bank. Top losers include TCS, Reliance, Tata Motors, Titan Company. Top gainers in Nifty 50 include Tata cons. prod, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra. Top losers include TCS, Reliance, Divis Labs, Tata Motors.

