Sensex Falls 600 Points, Nifty Slips below 23,500 as Crude Oil Nears $100; Rupee Hits 94.83

Indian stock markets came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment. The escalation of tensions between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf region added to concerns about global energy supplies and kept investors cautious.

The Sensex has declined more than 600 points or 0.73%, to trade at 74,900 levels, while the Nifty 50 fell more than 150 points to trade below 23,500.

The decline extended the recent weakness in domestic equities. Over the past month, the Sensex has lost nearly 3,000 points, translating into a fall of around 3.8%. During the same period, the Nifty has shed approximately 949 points, or 3.9%.

Why are the Sensex and Nifty Falling Today?

The latest decline was largely driven by concerns over crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around $99.33 a barrel, while concerns over a potential disruption to energy supplies pushed oil prices closer to the psychologically important $100 level.

For India, a sustained rise in crude prices could create several challenges. India is heavily dependent on imported crude oil, meaning higher global prices can increase the import bill, put pressure on the current account and make it more difficult for the rupee to remain stable.

The combination of expensive oil and a weaker currency also raises concerns about inflation and corporate profitability.

Rupee Slips to 94.83 Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened again yesterday after holding relatively firm during the previous two sessions. It ended the day at ₹94.83 against the US dollar, down 34 paise.

Persistent risk aversion among investors, coupled with higher crude prices and strong dollar demand, put pressure on the domestic currency.

The rupee’s movement is particularly important for Indian equities at a time when crude oil prices are climbing. A weaker rupee makes imported commodities, including crude oil, more expensive in domestic terms.

Market participants are therefore keeping a close watch on whether the rupee approaches the ₹95-per-dollar mark, especially if oil prices remain elevated.

Foreign Investors Continue to Sell Indian Stocks

Foreign fund flows have also emerged as a major concern for the Indian stock market.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹123.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. More broadly, foreign investors have reportedly turned sellers in September, with net selling of around ₹12,700 crore during the month so far.

The selling marks a reversal from the relatively better trend seen in the previous two months and reflects the cautious approach investors are taking amid heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Since August 10, foreign investors have net bought Indian stocks worth only around ₹2,953 crore, according to combined data from NSDL and BSE.

IT and Banking Stocks Drag Market Lower

Selling was visible across several major sectors during Tuesday’s session.

IT stocks were among the notable laggards, with HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services coming under pressure. Banking, oil & gas and realty stocks also faced selling.

Among the major Sensex constituents, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were some of the biggest contributors to the index’s decline.

However, the sell-off was not broad-based across every major stock. BEL, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were among the stocks that gained and helped limit the overall fall in the Sensex.

Earlier in the session, the selling was sharper. The Sensex had fallen more than 500 points in early trade, while the Nifty slipped below the 23,600 mark before recovering slightly from the day’s lows.

Crude Oil Near $100 Becomes a Key Concern for India

The biggest macroeconomic concern for investors is currently the sharp movement in crude oil.

Brent crude was trading near $99.33 per barrel, while WTI crude remained in the $94-$95 range. The rise followed an escalation in hostilities across West Asia and concerns over disruptions to energy infrastructure.

A prolonged period of crude prices around or above $100 could have a wider impact on the Indian economy.

Higher oil prices can increase India’s import bill and inflationary pressures while putting additional pressure on the rupee. Companies that depend heavily on fuel and other petroleum-linked inputs could also see their margins squeezed.

Higher inflation, in turn, could reduce expectations of aggressive monetary easing and become an additional headwind for the equity market.

Investors Lose Around ₹35,000 Crore

The decline in equities also resulted in a significant reduction in investor wealth.

BSE’s total market capitalisation stood at around ₹486.2 lakh crore after Tuesday’s session. The day’s market decline wiped out approximately ₹35,000 crore in investor wealth.

The fall highlights how quickly sentiment can change when geopolitical concerns coincide with pressure on crude oil, currency markets and foreign capital flows.

What Lies Ahead for the Indian Stock Market?

For now, crude oil prices and developments in West Asia are likely to remain among the biggest factors influencing the direction of Indian equities.

If tensions continue to escalate and oil remains close to or above $100 a barrel, investors could remain cautious. A sustained rise in crude could put further pressure on the rupee while increasing concerns around inflation, corporate margins and India’s external balance.

Foreign investor activity will also remain important. Continued FII selling could make it difficult for the benchmark indices to stage a sustained recovery, particularly if global markets remain volatile.

At the same time, any signs of de-escalation in West Asia or a meaningful cooling in crude prices could provide some relief to risk sentiment.

For investors, the immediate focus is therefore likely to remain on crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, foreign fund flows and geopolitical developments. Until there is greater clarity on these factors, market volatility could remain elevated.

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