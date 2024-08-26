Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

Indian equity indices ended on a strong note on August 26, with the Nifty crossing the 25,000 mark. The Sensex closed 611.90 points higher, or 0.75% up, at 81,698.11, while the Nifty gained 187.40 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 25,010.60. Market breadth was mixed with 2,075 shares advancing, 1,791 shares declining, and 138 shares remaining unchanged.
Top performers on the Nifty included Hindalco, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, and ONGC. On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, and Maruti Suzuki were the major laggards.
Sectorally, all indices except PSU Bank closed in the green, with Information Technology, Metal, Oil & Gas, and Realty sectors gaining 1-2%. The BSE midcap index rose by 0.6%, while the smallcap index edged up by 0.2%.
