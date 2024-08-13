iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex, Nifty End in Red Amid Broad-Based Selling

13 Aug 2024 , 03:50 PM

Indian benchmark indices ended the trading session on a weak note on August 13, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,150 mark due to widespread selling across sectors.

At the close of the market, the Sensex had declined by 692.89 points, or 0.87%, to settle at 78,956.03. Meanwhile, the Nifty dropped by 208 points, or 0.85%, closing at 24,139. The market breadth was negative, with 1,103 shares advancing, 2,322 shares declining, and 74 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Shriram Finance, BPCL, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the banking, power, oil & gas, metal, media, and telecom sectors each recording a 1% decline.

Additionally, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices both lost 1% during the session.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock amrket news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.