Sensex, Nifty End in Red Amid Broad-Based Selling

Indian benchmark indices ended the trading session on a weak note on August 13, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,150 mark due to widespread selling across sectors.

At the close of the market, the Sensex had declined by 692.89 points, or 0.87%, to settle at 78,956.03. Meanwhile, the Nifty dropped by 208 points, or 0.85%, closing at 24,139. The market breadth was negative, with 1,103 shares advancing, 2,322 shares declining, and 74 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Shriram Finance, BPCL, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the banking, power, oil & gas, metal, media, and telecom sectors each recording a 1% decline.

Additionally, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices both lost 1% during the session.