Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatility

Indian benchmark indices closed lower in a highly volatile session on August 8, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,100 mark. The market faced significant swings throughout the day, ultimately ending in the red.

At the close, the Sensex fell by 581.79 points, or 0.73%, to settle at 78,886.22. Similarly, the Nifty dropped 180.50 points, or 0.74%, to finish at 24,117.00. The market breadth was almost evenly split with 1,702 shares advancing, 1,679 shares declining, and 84 shares remaining unchanged.

Major Movers

On the Nifty 50, LTIMindtree, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, and Infosys were among the top losers. Conversely, the gainers included HDFC Life, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank, and Cipla.

Sectoral Performance

The sectoral indices reflected the market’s overall weakness. All sectors, except for pharma, healthcare, and media, ended in the red. The metal, realty, oil & gas, and information technology sectors saw declines ranging from 1 to 2%.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices

The BSE Midcap index declined by 0.4%, while the BSE Smallcap index ended flat, indicating a relatively mixed performance among mid-sized and smaller companies.