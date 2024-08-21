Sensex, Nifty End Up After Volatile Session

Indian benchmark indices closed higher after a volatile session on August 21. The Sensex gained 102.44 points, or 0.13%, to end at 80,905.30, while the Nifty rose 71.37 points, or 0.29%, to settle at 24,770.20.

Leading the Nifty gainers were Divis Labs, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco Industries, and Grasim Industries. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, and ONGC were among the top losers.

Sectorally, the Realty index fell by 1%, and the banking index dipped 0.3%. However, gains were seen in FMCG, healthcare, metal, telecom, and media sectors, which rose between 0.5 to 1%.

The BSE midcap index increased by 0.4%, while the smallcap index gained nearly 1%.