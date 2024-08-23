Sensex, Nifty End Up Slightly After Volatile Trade

In a volatile trading session on August 23, Indian benchmark indices closed with marginal gains.

The Sensex edged up by 80.12 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 81,133.31, while the Nifty increased by 11.70 points, or 0.05%, ending the day at 24,823.20. The market saw mixed sentiment with 1,810 stocks advancing, 1,603 declining, and 68 remaining unchanged.

On the Nifty, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel were the top performers. In contrast, Wipro, ONGC, Divis Labs, LTIMindtree, and Infosys were among the major laggards.

The BSE Midcap index dipped by 0.6%, while the Smallcap index closed flat.

Sector-wise, the auto index gained 1%, but the metal, realty, media, PSU Bank, and IT sectors faced losses ranging from 0.5% to 2.5%.