Sensex, Nifty Expected to Recover

Indian markets are poised for a positive opening, with Nifty futures on the GIFT Nifty trading 178 points higher at 24,321. This potential uptick comes after a significant sell-off in global equities, which triggered a near 3% decline in Indian markets on Monday.
Monday’s Market Recap
The Indian equity markets experienced a sharp decline on Monday, reflecting investor fears of an economic slowdown. The Sensex plummeted by 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, closing at 78,759.40. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 662.10 points, or 2.68%, to settle at 24,055.60. The heightened fear was evident as the India VIX, a measure of market volatility and investor sentiment, surged by 42.2% to reach 20.37 levels.
Global Market Trends
Asia-Pacific Markets
Asian markets showed signs of recovery on Tuesday. Japan’s stocks rebounded sharply after the Nikkei 225 and the Topix indices suffered a significant drop of over 12% in the previous session. Other Asia-Pacific markets also opened higher, indicating a potential stabilization in the region.
U.S. Markets
On the other hand, U.S. markets closed with steep losses on Monday, extending the previous week’s sell-off amid growing recession fears. The decline was exacerbated by a sharp fall in Apple shares following news that a major investor had reduced its stake. The major U.S. indices recorded their largest three-day percentage declines since June 2022. Specifically:
Recession Concerns
The fears of a recession have been shaking global markets, driving investors away from risky assets. This sentiment was fueled by weak economic data released last week, including a softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls report on Friday. The ongoing concerns have significantly impacted investor behavior and market dynamics.
Institutional Activity
On August 5, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹10,078 crore, reflecting their cautious stance amid global uncertainties. Conversely, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) showed confidence by buying equities worth ₹9,155 crore, demonstrating a level of resilience in the domestic market.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.