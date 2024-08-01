Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains, Close Higher

The Indian stock market witnessed a steady upward trend for the fifth consecutive session on August 1, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing in positive territory. The Sensex rose by 126.21 points, or 0.15%, to close at 81,867.55, while the Nifty gained 59.70 points, or 0.24%, ending the day at 25,010.90. Despite the gains, market breadth was negative with 1,237 shares advancing, 2,181 shares declining, and 78 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, Shriram Finance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and ONGC. These stocks showed resilience amidst a mixed trading session. On the other hand, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and SBI were the top losers, weighing down the indices.

Sector-wise performance was mixed, with auto, capital goods, IT, media, telecom, PSU Bank, and realty sectors experiencing losses ranging from 0.5 to 2%. However, the metal, oil & gas, power, and energy sectors saw buying interest, supporting the overall market.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices faced a tougher trading session, both shedding nearly 1%, indicating some profit booking in broader markets.