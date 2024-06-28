Sensex, Nifty hit new highs

On June 28, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty achieved new all-time highs, reaching 79,546 and 24,124 points, respectively.

At the time of writing on June 28, 2024 at 1:54 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 79,342 which is a 76.18 points or 0.10% rise than the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,090 which is 46 points or 0.19% gain than the previous close. Market activity showed 1786 advancing shares, 1536 declining shares, and 76 shares remaining unchanged.

Top gainers included Tata Motors (2.69%), Dr Reddys Labs (2.60%), Reliance (2.66%), and ONGC (2.58%). Leading the losers were IndusInd Bank (-1.99%), Axis Bank (-1.59%), ICICI Bank (-1.45%), and Bharti Airtel (-1.31%).