Sensex, Nifty trade flat

In today’s market, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty showed signs of recovery and traded flat. At the time of writing on July 8, 2024 at 1:45 pm, Sensex is experiencing a slight decline, dropping 102 points or 0.13%, settling at 79,894. Nifty also saw a minor dip, losing 39 points or 0.16%, closing at 24,84.
Market activity featured 1490 shares advancing, 2000 shares declining, and 102 shares remaining unchanged.
Top gainers in Sensex include HUL, ITC, Nestle, Wipro. Top losers include Titan Company, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Asian paints. Top gainers in Nifty 50 include ONGC, HUL, ITC, Nestle. Top losers include Titan Company, Divis Labs, BPCL, Shriram Finance.
The BSE Midcap index is down up by 0.21%. The BSE Smallcap index is currently down by 0.18%.
