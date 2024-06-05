Stocks under F&O ban on June 5, 2024

On Wednesday, June 05, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in only one stock under the futures and options (F&O) segment, as it surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite being banned in the F&O segment, the stock remains available for trading in the cash market.
Zee Entertainment is the sole stock on the F&O ban list for June 05, as updated by the NSE, due to its derivative contracts exceeding the 95% MWPL.
According to the NSE, clients/members can only trade in these securities’ derivative contracts to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions during the ban period will attract penal and disciplinary action. No new positions can be established in F&O contracts of stocks during their ban period.
