By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

9 Jul 2025 , 12:44 PM

Tata Steel Ltd posted a robust crude steel production at 5.26 Million Tonne in India for Q1FY26. This was marginally lower than 5.27 Million Tonnes in the previous corresponding quarter.

The business said that deliveries in India were reported at 4.75 Million Tonnes. This was 3.8% lower on a year-on-year basis owing to maintenance shutdowns at its Jamshedpur and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) facilities. 

The company said that it has started operations at Neelachal Ispat Nigam. It further stated that G Blast Furnace reline at Jamshedpur is expected to conclude by July 2025.

The Automotive & Special Products vertical posted volumes of 0.77 Million Tonnes. The business said that high-end products recorded a 4% growth on a year-on-year basis. The business also secured grade approvals for ultra-high strength steel from its new continuous annealing line at Kalinganagar.

The business said that its branded products & retail deliveries aggregated to 1.46 Million Tonnes.  Tata Tiscon logged at 0.48 Million Tonne. Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium contributed 0.81 Million Tonnes.

During the quarter, the business also launched India’s first corrosion-resistant air-cooled bars for coastal applications. 

At around 9.49 AM, Tata Steel was trading 1.06% lower at ₹160.25, against the previous close of ₹161.97 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹161.95, and ₹160.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:46 PM
Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:44 PM
