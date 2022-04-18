TCS launches TCS ADD? suite for risk-based monitoring of clinical trials

Tata Consultancy Services has launched an agile and intuitive risk-based monitoring solution for clinical trials, that enables intelligent decision making, increased compliance and improves study efficacy.

Part of the TCS ADD? suite, the new risk-based monitoring solution enables biopharmaceutical and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to identify study and site risks through advanced statistical algorithms and drive intelligent data driven decisions. The data science led risk-based monitoring solution precisely predicts outcomes pertaining to site workload and risks, thereby enabling stakeholders to lay out proactive monitoring strategies.

