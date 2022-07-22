Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2022 quarter

22 Jul 2022 , 08:50 AM
Net profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.
|Particulars
|Quarter Ended
|?
|Jun. 2022
|Jun. 2021
|% Var.
|Sales
|16.16
|13.01
|24
|OPM %
|7.05
|6.61
|–
|PBDT
|0.83
|0.69
|20
|PBT
|0.07
|0.01
|600
|NP
|0.07
|0.01
|600
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