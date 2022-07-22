Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended ? Jun. 2022 Jun. 2021 % Var. Sales 16.16 13.01 24 OPM % 7.05 6.61 – PBDT 0.83 0.69 20 PBT 0.07 0.01 600 NP 0.07 0.01 600

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