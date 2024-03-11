iifl-logo
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th March 2024

11 Mar 2024 , 08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board has granted the state-run railway company a Letter of Award (LoA) for a ₹1,298.2 Crore project to develop distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh’s south and north zones under the revamped reform-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme (loss reduction works). It also received a project of ₹251.05 Crore from the Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company to supply, install, test, and commission 11 KV Line-related works in Jabalpur.

InterGlobe Aviation: Reports stated that IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is considering selling up to a 5.8% share in InterGlobe Aviation, the airline’s parent business, up from an earlier plan of 3.3%, citing sources. The proposed equity sale is expected to raise approximately ₹6,600 Crore, with a floor price of ₹2,925 per share, according to the article.

GAIL(India): The gas distribution firm, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Shell Energy India (SEI) have inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate ethane and other hydrocarbon import options. They will also look into the building of evacuation infrastructure at Shell Energy Terminal in Hazira.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator requested permission from its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 2 for the issuing of securities worth up to ₹20,000 Crore.

SJVN: Subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) has signed a 500 MW power consumption agreement (PUA) and a 100 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services (RUVITL).

Mahindra & Mahindra: Prudential Management and Services, a promoter group firm, sold 93 lakh equity shares (equal to 0.7 %) in M&M at an average price of ₹1,912.04 per share in open market transactions, totaling ₹1,778.2 Crore.

Sonata Software: Sonata Harmoni.AI will be integrated with the Microsoft Azure AI service, the business has revealed. This integration builds on Sonata’s previous engagement with Microsoft Fabric and membership in the Microsoft AI Partner Council.

KPI Green Energy: The business has received an order to create a 305 MW solar power project in Gujarat, including 175 MW given by Aditya Birla Renewables subsidiary and 130 MW awarded by ABREL (RJ) Projects. The project will link to the Central Transmission Utility’s interstate transmission system (ISTS) network.

Coal India: The country’s largest coal mining business has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) to explore alternative options for procuring power to fulfil Rajasthan’s rising energy demand. Under this MoU, they will investigate the feasibility of establishing 4,100 MW of projects through a joint venture across the five identified projects: pit-head thermal power projects, solar projects at solar parks, pumped storage projects, solar projects at existing TPPs, and wind projects.

Torrent Power: The Gujarat-based power business has got a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for 306 MW of grid-connected solar PV projects in Nasik, Maharashtra, at a tariff cost of ₹3.10 per kWh. The project’s cost is ₹1,540 Crore. The firm would provide 306 MW of solar electricity via the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 initiative for feeder-level solarization under the PM KUSUM initiative.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

