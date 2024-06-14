iifl-logo
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th June, 2024

14 Jun 2024 , 09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Wipro: The company established a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to launch a GenAI solution at Wipro Cloud Studio’s Kodathi location to service customers worldwide. This will improve operational efficiency and the client experience.

RITES: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to collaborate on metro train operations and management initiatives. This will comprise rolling stock, depot and station management, railway infrastructure maintenance, and other services.

Zee Media: The board approved the formation of Zee Media’s wholly owned subsidiary. The subsidiary plans to establish digital and alternative media properties in the infotainment market.

Purvankara: The company’s board of directors has approved the QIP fundraising. The QIP would not exceed ₹1,000 Crore and will be executed in one or more tranches.

LIC: The corporation boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited from 4.95% to 5.01%.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean: The company has signed an agreement with Skydo Technologies Private Limited. Zaggle corporate customers will benefit from the partnership’s cross-border payment capabilities.

Franklin Industries: The corporation has approved the allocation of 10 crore fully paid-up rights equity shares to the qualified candidates.

Sterlite Technologies: Data Management Centre is claiming $2,748,225 in damages for losses incurred as a result of delays and failure to meet responsibilities under an agreement. The arrangement was for the supply of a turnkey solution to Data Management Centre.

Ambuja Cement: The company has inked a formal agreement to acquire Penna Cement Industries for Rs. 10,422 crore. Penna Cement Industries has a 14 MTPA cement capacity.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: The company has agreed to buy 100% of the equity interests in Sapala Organics Private Limited. Sapala Organics focuses on oligo medicines and nucleic acid building blocks.

