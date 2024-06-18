Top 10 stocks for today – 18th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HAL: The state-run defence equipment maker said that the Ministry of Defence has launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters. Out of the 156 Light Combat Helicopters, 90 are for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom provider has prepaid ₹7,904 Crore to the Department of Telecom for spectrum acquired in 2012 and 2015. Airtel purchased spectrum for ₹8.67 Crore in 2012 and ₹29,129 Crore in the 2015 auction.

Zomato: The food delivery aggregator revealed to the exchanges that it is in talks with Paytm to purchase its movie and ticketing business. Zomato confirmed that they are in conversation with Paytm regarding the aforementioned transaction.

TCS: The United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division has issued an adverse judgement to India’s largest IT services exporter. The complaint was filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now DXC Technology Company (DXC), which claimed that TCS misused trade secrets.

Adani Enterprises: The company’s promoter entities, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, increased their stake in Adani Enterprises to 2.02%. This brings their entire shareholding in Adani Enterprises to 73.95%, up from 71.93% previously. The increase in ownership was achieved through a series of open market transactions made by various companies within the promoter group.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The business said that the USFDA has granted final approval for its generic Icatibant injectable, which was recommended for treating acute bouts of hereditary angioedema in adults. The Abbreviated New Drug Application (for Icatibant injection of strengths 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose prefilled syringe has been approved.

Biiocon: The biotechnology company said it received three observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient plant at Site 6 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. “Three observations were cited at the end of the Inspection, which we will be addressing within the stipulated time,” the business stated.

SBI: The country’s largest lender has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (0.1% across all tenures). The revised rates, which take effect on June 15, would result in higher equivalent monthly instalments (EMIs) for borrowers holding MCLR-linked loans.

Brightcom Group: Brightcom Group has announced that it will publish its annual results by July 31. Trading in its shares has been halted on the BSE and NSE until the company complies with the NSE’s master circular. The company said that the suspension took place on May 15, but Brightcom Group expressed confidence in averting it and planned to report Q3 and Q4 FY24 earnings by June 11.

Jubilant Pharma: Jubilant Draximage Inc., a Jubilant Pharma Limited subsidiary, has announced a $50 million commitment to expand its PET radiopharmacy network with six new locations in the United States. These new facilities will be operational in Fiscal Year 2027-28.

