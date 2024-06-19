Top 10 stocks for today – 19th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Indus Towers: Vodafone Group Plc, one of Vodafone Idea Ltd’s promoter firms, is expected to sell up to 9.94% of its shares in the mobile tower operator via block agreements on Wednesday. The block transaction has a price band of ₹310-341 per share, representing a 10% decrease from Tuesday’s closing price.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems: According to sources, Wabco Asia Private Ltd plans to sell a 5% share in a German automotive systems maker for ₹1,423.1 Crore. The shares were offered at a floor price of ₹14,980 per share, indicating a 13.3% reduction from the company’s last closing price on the NSE.

Gland Pharma: After being unable to transfer its investment in India’s medicine company all at once, Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte will sell it in block deals. The business plans to sell 5% of the pharmaceutical for approximately $172 million in a block trade.

Sansera Engineering: Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene are expected to sell up to 6.25 million shares, representing an 11.66% equity holding in an auto component manufacturer. The sale consists of up to 5.03 million shares (9.38% equity) from Client Ebene and up to 1.22 million shares (2.28% equity) from CVCIGP II Employee Ebene.

Craftsman Automation: The automation firm has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise 1,200 Crore, according to sources. The QIP is offered at a floor price of ₹4,400 per share, representing a 7.7% discount to the company’s closing price.

Prestige Estates: The company’s board of directors will meet on June 21 to discuss and approve raising funds by QIP, preferential issue, rights issue, or any other method. To additionally consider monetising assets in the hospitality area by the issuance of primary, secondary, or both shares, subject to board and shareholder approval, market conditions, and receipt of approvals.

Snowman Logistics: Gateway Distriparks, the company’s promoter, bought 3 lakh shares on the open market, accounting for 0.18% of total equity. The total promoter stake is currently 46.07%, up from 45.89% before.

Kalpataru Projects: The company received an order from the customs administration seeking customs duty and a penalty due to alleged misclassification of the imported items’ tariff item code. The order requires payment of ₹84.40 lakhs in customs duty, as well as an extra penalty of ₹7.86 lakhs.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Zurich Insurance Company has acquired 70% of Kotak General Insurance’s share capital. As a result, Kotak General Insurance Company is no longer a wholly-owned subsidiary, and Kotak Mahindra Bank owns 30% of Kotak General Insurance Company.

Birla Cables: The European Commission has recommended an interim anti-dumping duty of 8.7% on the CIF Union border price. If adopted, this tariff will apply to exports of single-mode optical fibre cables to the European Union.

Ami Organics: The company’s board of directors will meet on June 21 to discuss and approve the issuance price of a QIP of equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

