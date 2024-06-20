iifl-logo
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th June 2024

20 Jun 2024 , 08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

MAS Financial: The non-banking financial company issued a Qualified Institutional Placement of ₹400 Crore on Wednesday (June 19), with an additional upside option of ₹100 Crore. The QIP’s indicated price is ₹286.25 per share, representing an 8.5% discount over the prevailing market price (CMP).

PNB Housing Finance: Asia Opportunities Fund and General Atlantic are set to sell their combined 4.2% share in the housing finance company. The deal’s floor price is ₹773 per share, an 8% discount from Wednesday’s closing price.

Sapphire Foods: The company announced that its board of directors has approved the division of equity shares. The decision was made to split each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each.

Gensol Engineering: The business allocated a second tranche of 250 MW/500 MWh from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for the standalone battery energy storage systems project, bringing the total to 500 MW/1,000 MWh.

Brigade Enterprises: On Wednesday, the business announced a ₹150 Crore agreement to create the third tower of the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Kochi’s Infopark.

KEI Industries: The company stated that its operations at the Rakholi and Chinchpada factories are partially impacted by the production suspension caused by a labour strike. There was no strike at other plants. The company is in talks with the affected labour contractors/workers to resolve the situation amicably.

Reliance Jio: As per Trai’s monthly subscriber data, Reliance Jio led growth in the wireless market, adding 2.68 million net new subscribers, bringing its overall customer base to 472.42 million. Reliance Jio also led the growth in the wireline segment, adding 355.9 thousand new customers.

Bharti Airtel: According to Trai’s monthly subscriber data, Bharti Airtel added 752,000 consumers, bringing its total subscriber count to 267.57 million in April 2024. Bharti Airtel added 118.8 thousand new wireline users.

Som Distilleries: The company stated that the Madhya Pradesh Excise Department has suspended the license of an entity from which 59 minors were rescued. The corporation clarified that no action has been taken against the listed entity, just against an associate company.

