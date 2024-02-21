Top 10 stocks for today – 21st February 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Wipro: The consulting and technology services firm has introduced the Wipro Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Ready Platform. This new offering enables clients to build personalized, fully integrated AI environments at the enterprise level. The platform utilizes the IBM Watsonx AI and data platform.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker plans to establish a new integrated commercial vehicle facility in Uttar Pradesh that will focus on green mobility.

Hindalco Industries: Novelis, its US affiliate, filed an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are scheduled to be offered by Novelis’ sole shareholder, AV Minerals (Netherlands), a wholly owned Hindalco subsidiary. The draft registration statement was filed confidentially, therefore no more information regarding the IPO was accessible.

Whirlpool of India: Whirlpool Mauritius, the promoter, sold 3,03,89,239 equity shares, or 23.95% of its paid-up equity, in open market transactions at an average price of ₹1,277.02 per share, for a total of ₹3,880.8 Crore. As of December 2023, it had a 75% share in the firm. However, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and Societe Generale ODI acquired 1,30,66,018 equity shares worth ₹1,668.52 Crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee confirmed in a media report that the corporation is restarting Sony merger discussions. Zee stated that it has not been involved in any talks. It absolutely said that the story reopening Sony merger discussions is completely untrue.

ABB India: The technological leader in electrification and automation reported a net profit of ₹345 Crore for the quarter ending December 2023, up 13% from the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 14% year on year to ₹2,757 Crore for the quarter, while order intake increased by 35% to ₹3,147 Crore in the fourth quarter of CY23. As of December 2023, the order backlog was at ₹8,404 Crore, representing a 30% rise year on year.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, an investor, purchased 1,18,02,094 equity shares (equal to 13.05% of paid-up equity) in open market transactions at an average price of ₹209.75 per share. However, foreign investor Varanium India Opportunity withdrew TFCI by selling all 30,97,461 equity shares, while Varanium Capital Advisors offloaded 10,04,400 equity shares.

Union Bank of India: The Committee of Directors for Raising Capital Funds has authorised the raising of funds of up to ₹3,000 Crore via qualified institution placement (QIP) issues. The QIP offering began on February 20 with a floor price of ₹142.78 per equity share.

GOCL Corporation: Hinduja Capital, Mauritius, plans to lower its investment in GOCL by around 1%, from 73.83% to 72.83%, through a bulk or block sale. This will allow the company to secure the required licences to commence and extend its operations in the defence industry. Hinduja Capital’s stake in GOCL Corporation is considered a foreign direct investment.

Devyani International: Yum Restaurant India is expected to sell a 4.40% ownership share in Devyani International through block transactions. The floor price has been set at ₹153.5 per share, representing a 7.40% reduction to the closing price on February 20. The overall value of the block transaction is expected to be ₹814.8 Crore.

