Top 10 stocks for today – 21st June 2024

21 Jun 2024 , 08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Aster DM Healthcare: Olympus Capital Asia, a private equity firm, initiated a block transaction in the healthcare services provider. The block’s base size is 5.05% of the entire equity, with an increase option of up to 10.1%. According to sources, the block trade has a total value of ₹835 crore and may potentially reach ₹1,670 crore if fully expanded.

Amara Energy: The company has bought an additional 4.5% share in InoBat, an electric vehicle battery maker, for 20 million euros (almost ₹180 crore). With this fresh investment, the company’s overall equity position in InoBat AS would be approximately 9.32%, including its prior investment of 10 million euros.

GE Power: The company received a Letter of Intent for a contract of ₹243.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services. The contract is for the rehabilitation and modernization of LMZ Steam Turbines at Wanakbori Thermal Power Station (TPS) Units No. 1 and 2, each having a capacity of 210 MW.

YES Bank: The private sector lender has stated that its Board of Directors will meet in Mumbai on June 25, 2024, to discuss and accept a resolution allowing the bank to borrow or generate funds through the sale of debt securities. The planned fundraising possibilities include issuing debt securities in both Indian and foreign currencies.

GIC Housing Finance: The company has disclosed a cyber security incident involving a malware attack on certain of its end-user systems. The corporation received information from its Cyber Security Department at 5:14 p.m. on June 19, 2024. In reaction to the malware assault, it quickly disconnected the afflicted systems from the network to avoid additional disruption.

Jindal Stainless: The company stated that it supplied stainless steel for the manufacturing of 100 ‘Made in India’ goods wagons, which will be sold to Mozambique. These wagons are built of grade IRSM 44 stainless steel, which Jindal Stainless manufactured specifically for Indian Railways goods stock.

IndiGo: IndiGo, a no-frills carrier, has announced a partnership with Garuda Aviation Academy to train new pilots as future junior first officers through the airline’s Cadet Pilot Programme.

IndiaMART InterMESH: IndiaMART Intermesh has reappointed Dinesh Chandra Agarwal as its MD and CEO for a five-year period beginning January 8, 2025.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda has appointed Chayani Manoj Sundar as its CFO, effective June 21, 2024.

ONGC: The board of ONGC has approved Devendra Kumar’s appointment as the company’s CFO, effective immediately.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

