Top 10 stocks for today – 25th June 2024

25 Jun 2024 , 08:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Borosil: The company announced the opening of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on June 24, with a floor price set at ₹331.75 per share. In January, the board had approved raising up to ₹250 crore through QIP.

IREDA: State-owned IREDA sanctioned loans worth ₹37,354 crore and disbursed ₹25,089 crore in FY24, according to the company’s CMD, PK Das.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has received a Show Cause Notice from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Authority in Gujarat, demanding ₹5.4 crore for the period from July 2017 to March 2023. The notice pertains to the denial of input tax credit on certain services.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement, India’s third-largest cement manufacturer, announced that it has achieved an installed power capacity of 1,000 MW. This milestone was reached with the commissioning of a 19.5 MW solar power plant at its Andhra Pradesh unit.

Muthoot Capital: The company has received board approval to begin the registration process as a corporate agent with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Happiest Minds: Happiest Minds founder Ashok Soota is reportedly set to offload 91.3 lakh shares, approximately a 6% stake in the company, through a block deal.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Media Kenya, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has been incorporated in Kenya.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo has announced that it will double its flight frequency between Jeddah and Mumbai, starting August 15. The airline will now operate 14 weekly flights on this route. With these new additions, IndiGo will offer a total of 42 weekly flights to Jeddah from five different cities in India.

RBL Bank: The bank’s board will meet on June 27 to consider a proposal for raising funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

Craftsman Automation: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP to acquire all or part of Sunbeam’s business, excluding certain specific assets in Gurugram. This acquisition will occur in one or more tranches.

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
