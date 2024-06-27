Top 10 stocks for today – 27th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Archean Chemical Industries: According to sources, the India Resurgence Fund – Schemes 1 and 2, as well as Piramal Natural Resources, want to sell a 10.13% share in Archean. The floor price is fixed at ₹655 per share, with a deal value of ₹818.7 Crore.

CSB Bank: According to sources, FIH Mauritius Investments, which presently owns a 49.72% stake in CSB Bank, plans to sell a 9.72% interest in a block sale. FIH Mauritius Investments expects to raise ₹595 Crore through the block offer, with a floor price of ₹352.4 per share.

PI Industries: The company has made an offer to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for £32.8 million, with the goal of developing a differentiated portfolio of integrated solutions for sustainable agriculture.

Muthoot Microfin: The company announced that it has named Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of Muthoot Microfin, as Co-Chair of Sa-Dhan, India’s largest and oldest microfinance and impact finance association. The re-election occurred at Sa-Dhan’s 26th Annual General Body Meeting.

EMS: Under the Namami Gange Programme on the DBOT method, the company has won a letter of award for survey, investigation, design, build, operate, and transfer of interception, diversion, and treatment works, as well as a 15-year O&M period in Hathras Town, Uttar Pradesh. The projected order value is ₹119.05 Crore, with EMS sharing 26% with the other two JV partners.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the business, has signed Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects totaling 1,325 MW. This includes 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

Godrej Properties: The company received a letter from members of the promoter group indicating that the realignment under the Family Settlement Agreement is scheduled to be completed in July 2024.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Southern Railway has issued a Letter of Acceptance to the KRDCL-RVNL joint venture for a ₹156.47 Crore project that includes the installation of automatic signalling on the Ernakulam JN (ERS) – Vallattol Nagar (VTK) stretch of the B-Route of Southern Railway’s Thiruvananthapuram division.

Panacea Biotec: Shekhar Patel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Panacea Biotec Inc, effective June 26, and he has left Panacea Biotec Pharma’s senior management team. Shekhar Patel was the Chief Executive Officer – US Business for the company’s material subsidiary, Panacea Biotec Pharma.

SJVN: SJVN stated that its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Green Ammonia (India) to develop green ammonia plants.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com