Top 10 stocks for today – 28th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HCL Technologies: According to reports, HCL Technologies’ 0.46% equity holding is expected to be sold in a block sale on June 28 for ₹1,757 Crore, with a floor price of ₹1,414.9 per share, representing a 2.75% discount to the current market price.

Samhi Hotels: Reports suggest that GTI Capital Alpha is likely to pare a 3% stake in Samhi Hotels through block deals. The floor price of the deal is fixed at ₹187.07 per piece. The base deal size is at ₹120 Crore, with an upsize option at ₹193 Crore.

Polycab India: The promoter group and family members of Polycab may offload a 2.04% stake for up to $257 million through a block deal, stated some of the sources.

KPI Green Energy: The company has secured a sanction letter for credit facilities valuing ₹686 Crore for the development of a 200 MWAC (240 MWDC) solar photovoltaic power project situated in Khavda, Gujarat.

JSW Infrastructure: Subsidiary JSW Port Logistics is planning to acquire a 70.37% stake held by promoters and the promoter group in Navkar Corporation. Additionally, the company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway, Chennai Division for the construction and operation of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

RBL Bank: The bank has received bank members’ approval for raising funds up to ₹3,500 Crore via qualified institutions placement, in one or more tranches, and ₹3,000 Crore through the issue of debt securities, which shall be in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

Raymond: Shareholders have accepted the reappointment of Gautam Hari Singhania as Managing Director of the firm, for five years with effect from July 1.

Ipca Laboratories: The Court of Justice of the EU confirmed the General Court’s fine of 13.96 million euros (roughly ₹125.62 Crore) imposed on the company’s subsidiary Unichem Laboratories in connection with a patent dispute settlement. It has reached an agreement to settle a patent battle over the Perindopril medicine with the innovative French company Servier Group. The business and Unichem have already set a provision of ₹125.62 Crore in their books of accounts for this litigation.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Board of Directors has approved the bank’s plan to raise funds of up to ₹5,000 Crore by issuing equity shares through private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential allotment, or other means. The board also approved borrowing funds up to ₹6,000 Crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of debt instruments.

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements said that its board has authorised a merger with Adani Cementation, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. Adani Enterprises will acquire 8.7 million Ambuja Cements shares under the proposed programme. The programme will combine cement capacity within the group to create synergistic benefits for all stakeholders.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com