Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

DCX Systems: DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, announced on Monday (July 1) that it has acquired a large contract from Larsen & Toubro Ltd, India. The purchase order, worth ₹1,250 Crore with taxes, covers the production and supply of electronic modules. The corporation is entrusted with carrying out the deal within three years, it stated.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods Ltd, mostly focused on edible oils, announced a ₹1,100 Crore acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL)’s non-food business. PAL’s turnover for March 31, 2024, was around ₹6,199 Crore.

IOL Chemicals: On Monday (July 1), pharmaceutical major IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IOLCP) announced that their medication, fenofibrate, has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: On Tuesday, July 2, the stock is expected to list at a premium of 12-20% above the IPO price of ₹281 per share, ranging between ₹340 and ₹350.

ITC: ITC Hotels announced the launch of Storii Devasom Resort & Spa in Kolkata on Monday, marking its first presence in West Bengal. The property covers 3 acres of land.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Health launched its first health insurance product, ‘Aditi’, on July 1. Aditi, which was introduced as a trial project in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamraj Nagar, is set to be launched in Bengaluru in a few weeks.

Tata Motors: Total domestic sales decreased 8% year on year (YoY) to 74,147 units in June 2024, with commercial vehicle sales falling 7% to 31,980 units and passenger car sales falling 8% to 43,524 units. In the first quarter of FY25, total sales increased 1.6% to 2,29,891 units compared to the previous year.

Hero MotoCorp: The world’s top motorbike and scooter maker sold 5,03,448 units in June 2024, up 15% over the same month last year. In the domestic market, the company sold 4,91,416 units, up 16% year-on-year, while exports declined 15.5% to 12,032 units during the month.

Maruti Suzuki India: In June 2024, the country’s largest automaker manufactured 133,095 automobiles, a 2.94% decrease from the same month last year when it produced 137,133.

TVS Motor: The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer sold 3,33,646 units in June 2024, up 5% from 3,16,411 units sold in the same month last year. In June 2024, total two-wheeler sales increased by 6% year-on-year to 322,168 units, while electric vehicle sales increased by 10% year-on-year to 15,859 units. Total exports declined 3.9% year on year to 76,074 units in June. Total three-wheeler sales fell 4.4% YoY to 11,478 units in the month.

