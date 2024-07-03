Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta Group presented its Q1 business report, which showed mixed results across several production measures. It reported mined metal production of 263 kilo tonnes, up 2% year on year but down 12% quarter on quarter. Saleable metal production amounted at 262 kilo tonnes, up 1% year on year and down 4% quarter on quarter.

Zomato: The food delivery aggregator announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zomato Financial Services, has chosen to withdraw its application for non-banking financial firm registration with the RBI. The application, which was submitted on April 29, 2022, has been voluntarily withdrawn.

HDFC Bank: According to the June 2024 quarter shareholding statistics, FII holdings in the bank slipped below 55% to 54.83%, down from 55.54% at the end of the March quarter, implying that its weightage in the MSCI indices will likely grow. Experts predict that the lender will receive FII inflows ranging from $3 billion to $4 billion.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: SEBI, the capital market regulator, has issued the business an administrative warning. The regulator recommended the company to be cautious in the future with minor operational issues. SEBI has issued this letter regarding the examination of the company’s stock brokerage activity.

Yes Bank: For the first quarter of FY25, the private sector lender increased loans and advances by 14.8% year on year to Rs 2.29 lakh billion. Deposits increased by 20.8% YoY to Rs 2.64 lakh crore in the quarter, according to preliminary data.

Avenue Supermarts: The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended June FY25 was Rs 13,711.87 crore, up 18.4% from Rs 11,584.44 crore in Q1 FY24. The total number of stores as of June 2024 was 371.

MOIL: The manganese ore mining company’s sales increased 14.5% YoY in the June FY25 quarter. This success was supported by a record quarterly output of 4.70 lakh tonnes in Q1FY25, representing a 7.8% YoY increase.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: In June 2024, the company expected an aggregate distribution of around Rs 4,370 crore, representing a 3% YoY increase. The distribution in Q1FY25 was approximately Rs 12,730 crore, which increased by 5% year on year. The collecting efficiency for June 2024 was 95%, compared to 96% in June 2023.

Indian Energy Exchange: In June 2024, the electrical exchange achieved an electricity volume of 10,185 MU, representing a 24.7% growth year over year. Green market volume stood at 744 MU in June 2024, up 173.4% from 272 MU in June 2023. In June 2024, the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased by 18.2% year on year to 4,849 MU, while the Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume jumped by 20.1% to 3,213 MU.

Force Motors: Total commercial and utility vehicle sales in June 2024 declined by 2.85% year on year to 2,553 units, compared to 2,628 units sold in June 2023. Domestic sales increased 12.66% to 2,465 units in June 2024, while exports fell 80% to 88 units compared to the same month last year.

