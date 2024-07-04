iifl-logo

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th July 2024

4 Jul 2024 , 09:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Steel: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench has accepted the Scheme of Amalgamation between Tata Steel, Angul Energy, and their respective shareholders.

Bandhan Bank: For the first quarter of FY25, the bank’s loans and advances increased by 21.8% year on year (YoY) and 0.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,25,619 Crore. Total deposits declined 1.5% QoQ, but increased 22.8% YoY to ₹1,33,203 Crore in Q1. CASA deposits increased by 13.8% year on year, retail deposits (including CASA) increased by 19.2%, and bulk deposits increased by 31.6% year on year during the quarter.

Bajaj Finance: The non-banking financial organisation had assets under management (AUM) of ₹3.54 lakh Crore in Q1FY25, up 31% from the previous year. The deposits book increased by 26% to ₹62,750 Crore from Q1FY24. In June 2024, the net liquidity surplus stood at ₹16,200 Crore. New loans booked in Q1FY25 increased by 10% YoY to 10.97 million.

L&T Finance: Retailisation is expected to reach 95% in Q1FY25, up from 82% in Q1FY24. Retail disbursements for Q1FY25 are expected to be ₹14,830 Crore, up 33% year on year, while the retail loan book at the end of the June FY25 quarter is expected to be ₹84,440 Crore, up 31% year on year.

Vedanta: Cast metal aluminium production at the company’s smelters was 5.96 lakh tonnes, up 3% year on year due to improved operational efficiency, while alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery was 5.39 lakh tonnes, up 36% YoY due to increased capacity. Quarterly oil and gas production fell 17% year on year.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: In the June FY25 quarter, the bank generated gross advances of ₹9,037 Crore, up 42% year on year, while disbursements increased 46% year on year to ₹1,740 Crore. Total deposits increased by 42% YoY to ₹8,137 Crore in Q1 FY25. Gross NPA fell to 2.67% in Q1FY25, from 2.80% in Q4FY24.

Brigade Enterprises: The Bengaluru-based real estate developer has inked a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project spanning 8 acres with a total development potential of around 1.2 million square feet. The project has a gross development value of about ₹1,100 Crore.

GE T&D India: Grid Solutions SAS of France has placed an order for 64 million euros for the delivery and supervision of high voltage products. It has also received a 26 million euro contract from Grid Solutions Middle East FZE, Dubai, for the delivery and supervision of high voltage equipment.

Marico: The FMCG firm announced a collaboration with Kaya to expand its footprint in advanced science-backed personal care, with the goal of creating an omnichannel presence for Kaya’s product line by leveraging Marico’s sales and marketing skills.

Zee Media Corporation: The company has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to incorporate its subsidiary Pinews Digital.

