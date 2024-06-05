Top 10 stocks for today – 5th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The Tata Motors board has approved the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary to manage its commercial vehicle business. The proposed name for the new unit is TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCVL).

SBI: The bank announced that its board of directors will meet on June 11 to consider long-term fund raising of up to $3 billion in single or multiple tranches through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollars or other major foreign currencies during FY 2024-25.

Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has partnered with Zscaler to launch Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform.

Reliance: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of the heaviest weights in the Nifty50 index, will be in the spotlight today after approximately Rs 1.27 lakh crore was wiped off its market value on Monday.

SJVN: SJVN anticipates that its 900 MW Arun-3 hydroelectric project in Nepal, currently under construction, will begin generating power next year, with nearly three-fourths of the work already completed.

Zee Entertainment: Animesh Kumar has resigned as President – HR & Transformation of the company to pursue interests outside the organization. Dheeraj Jaggi will take over as the Acting Chief Human Resources Officer.

NTPC: NTPC is reportedly planning to enter the nuclear energy sector by establishing a 10 GW capacity with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next 10 years.

Container Corporation of India: The company and Shipping Corporation of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to offer a seamless end-to-end logistics solution.

LTI Mindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has enhanced its partnership with SAP to drive innovations tailored for complex manufacturing industries.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland, a leading heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer, has introduced the ‘Sarathi Suraksha’ Policy to protect the driver community, offering insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.