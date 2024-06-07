Top 10 stocks for today – 7th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Wipro: IT service company stated that the company has received a contract for $500 million by a large US communication service provider. The arrangement comprises Wipro delivering managed services for various products and industry-specific solutions for a period of five years.

Tata Chemicals: The business announced that its subsidiary Tata Chemicals Europe has been ordered by the Chester Crown Court in the United Kingdom to pay a £1.1 million fine for a safety incident in 2016. The event concerned a contractor who was injured at one of the company’s UK sites, resulting in his death a few weeks later.

ICICI Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to a private sector lender for its outreach operations related to the delisting of ICICI Securities. The regulatory board judged ICICI Bank’s outreach programme unacceptable.

PB Fintech: Policybazaar’s parent company said that its Chairman and CEO, Yashish Dahiya, has received a show cause notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The notice, issued under the SEBI (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and Imposing Penalties) Rules, 1995, relates to an investment transaction involving PB Fintech FZ-LLC, Dubai.

Bajaj Finance: The business stated its affiliate Bajaj Housing Finance has approved an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares valued at ₹10 each. The IPO will consist of a fresh offering of equity shares aggregating up to ₹4,000 Crore, subject to any authorised adjustments under applicable law.

Welspun Enterprises: The firm declared that it had concluded its long-running legal dispute with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) over the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Project (EPCC-12A Project). The settlement terms call for IOCL to pay Welspun Enterprises ₹23.67 Crore, which includes ₹15.96 Crore in principal and ₹7.41 Crore in interest.

IRB Infrastructure: The firm, along with its subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust, declared a 30% year-on-year toll revenue growth in May 2024. In May 2023, toll collections totaled ₹411 Crore, but this month’s total was substantially higher at ₹536 Crore.

RVNL: NTPC has given a contract worth ₹495 Crore to a state-owned enterprise. The Letter of Award refers to the Project Execution Agency’s participation in carrying out the civil and HM works at the Barrage Complex for the Rammam Hydro Electric Project Stage III.

Hindustan Unilever: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), a packaged consumer goods company, announced on Thursday the hiring of Arun Neelakantan, HUL’s chief digital officer, as executive director, customer development, beginning July 1. Neelakantan will succeed Kedar Lele, who is exploring an external opportunity, according to a statement from the company.

Hero MotoCorp: The Board of Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy’s largest investor, approved the purchase of an additional 2.2% share in the electric scooter company for around ₹124 Crore.

